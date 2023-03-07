Food4Kids volunteers load boxes of nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 Alachua County schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 450 students will receive food boxes from Food4Kids over spring break.

Food4Kids volunteers will load boxes filled with nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 Alachua County schools on Tuesday.

It is as part of their backpack program of north Florida.

The program works closely with Alachua, Dixie and Levy county schools.

Student will get items like cereal, oatmeal, soup, peanut butter and more.

Volunteers will be loading and delivering spring break boxes from 8:30 until 11 a.m.

