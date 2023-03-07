Food4Kids volunteers load nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 NCFL schools

Food4Kids volunteers load boxes of nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 NCFL schools
Food4Kids volunteers load boxes of nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 NCFL schools(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 450 students will receive food boxes from Food4Kids over spring break.

Food4Kids volunteers will load boxes filled with nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 schools throughout Levy, Dixie, and Alachua counties.

It is part of their backpack program of North Florida.

The program works closely with Alachua, Dixie, and Levy county schools.

This effort is for children who rely on free breakfast and lunch programs at schools.

“For one and five children in our community, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Margot Deconna the executive director of food4kids. “Being able to help lessen that burden, worry, and anxiety for children making sure they have the nourishment that they need to be ready to learn and go to school

TRENDING: Inmate’s brother demands answers after suicide in Bradford County Jail

Students will get items like cereal, oatmeal, soup, peanut butter, and more.

Volunteers will be loaded spring break boxes from 8:30 until 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

A new Alachua County non-profit is keeping one Gainesville woman’s legacy alive
“Carolyn’s Heart” helps teach people financial literacy
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
City of Starke holds two public hearings