Food4Kids volunteers load nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 NCFL schools

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Over 450 students will receive food boxes from Food4Kids over spring break.

Food4Kids volunteers will load boxes filled with nonperishable food into vehicles bound for 23 schools throughout Levy, Dixie, and Alachua counties.

It is part of their backpack program of North Florida.

The program works closely with Alachua, Dixie, and Levy county schools.

This effort is for children who rely on free breakfast and lunch programs at schools.

“For one and five children in our community, they don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” said Margot Deconna the executive director of food4kids. “Being able to help lessen that burden, worry, and anxiety for children making sure they have the nourishment that they need to be ready to learn and go to school

TRENDING: Inmate’s brother demands answers after suicide in Bradford County Jail

Students will get items like cereal, oatmeal, soup, peanut butter, and more.

Volunteers will be loaded spring break boxes from 8:30 until 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.