Gainesville man one of 30 finalists for $25,000 Meat-cutting Challenge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville man will compete as one of thirty finalists for a $25,000 grand prize and the title of Meat Cutter of the Year on Tuesday.

Gainesville’s Chris MacCord moves on after winning multiple local and regional levels of the national meat-cutting challenge.

TRENDING: Person found dead inside burnt home, Sheriff’s ruling it a homicide

MacCord will compete on the ice at Children’s Health Starcenter in Farmers Branch, Texas.

The top 30 competition of the $25,000 National Meat Cutter Challenge will start at 10:50 a.m. and the top 10 round starts at 2:25 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.