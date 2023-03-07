Gatornationals preview: The All-Star Callout Race is back

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -With high speeds and high stakes, motorsports are famous for their grudges. The NHRA has created an environment where bitter feelings might be possible, and fans of Gatornationals get to witness it later this week.

It’s the week of Gatornationals, Friday through Sunday at Gainesville Raceway, and the NHRA is bringing back its popular Top Fuel All-Star Callout. The side-event includes a big pay-day and consists of the eight fastest drivers in the Top Fuel division. Ocala’s Josh Hart is a part of the callout this year.

Drivers select their quarterfinal and semifinal opponent according to where they are seeded. In other words, you choose who you think you can beat--hence the term callout. As defending series champion, Brittany Force gets to pick first in front of the other drivers Friday at noon.

“This really puts a lot of focus on who you’re calling out, who your team is picking,” said Force. “Is it personal? What’s going on, I think it adds the element of excitement and drama is what it is.”

“You can’t take it personal, but that being said, if Austin Prock calls me out or Brittany calls me out or vice-versa, we’re going to kid each other and give each other a hard time about calling each other out,” said four-time Top Fuel series champion Steve Torrence.

“No one loves pressure, but you like it becuase it means you probably did something right,” said Justin Ashley, a three-time winner in the Top Fuel class last season. “You put yourself in that situation where there’s a lot on the line because you did something right and you’re running well, so it adds extra pressure but it’s fun pressure.”

The All-Star Callout race is Saturday afternoon. Finals in all divisions are Sunday.

