HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “You know wanting to make a difference that is definitely my mission is wanting to make a difference,” Barry Hutchinson has been the lead custodian at Littlewood Elementary for the past 27 years.

Along with his daily tasks, Mr. Hutchinson acts as a mentor to many students and describes the Littlewood community as a family.

“This school has been a family-oriented school. I’m always meeting people, and people are always wanting to be a part of Littlewood Elementary. It has just been a really good experience for me.” That experience is coming to an end for Mr. Hutchinson in just a few weeks, as he is hanging up his keys for retirement at the end of the month.

“I have days where I am super excited and then there are days where I am trying to clean out my office and do things by myself and I have moments to reflect. So it’s bittersweet” said Hutchinson.

He is the current employee of the year for Littlewood and the Alachua County school district.

He is also in the running for employee of the year for the school system in the state of Florida.

“It is important that all of our staff is invested in the school and takes pride and accountability in the school and what the school looks like,” said principal, Justin Russell. “It is nice for me to always know he cares about everything around the school just as much as I do”

After 27 years as head custodian, Mr. Hutchinson is leaving with a smile on his face and many lifelong relationships.

