House District 24 polls close for Republican Primary at 7 p.m. in Marion County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Republicans in Marion County cast their ballots on Tuesday to decide who will fill the State House District 24 seat vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding.

Five candidates ran in the Republican Primary. The candidates are Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin, Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, and Stephen Pyles.

Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m.

Learn about the five candidates running to represent Marion County, including their background, issues they want to address, and the drama surrounding the race.

Candidate Interviews:

The seat has been vacant since Harding stepped down in December. He was indicted by the Department of Justice on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements relating to COVID-19 funding.

The winner of the race will run against only a write-in candidate, Robert Fox, in the general election on May 16. Fox claimed he was “tricked” into running by a political consultant to close the Republican Primary.

“I was talking to a friend today who’s a Democrat and I realized that he couldn’t vote and that’s too bad since this is actually going to determine the outcome of, you know, who’s going to be representing us in Tallahassee,” said Larry Sutton, a voter.

Fox told TV20 he will not be campaigning until the general election.

