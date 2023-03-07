House District 24 results in for Republican Primary in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Republicans in Marion County cast their ballots on Tuesday to decide who will fill the State House District 24 seat vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding.

Five candidates ran in the Republican Primary. The candidates are Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin, Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, and Stephen Pyles.

Chamberlin won the election with 36 percent of the vote. He will advance to the general election.

CANDIDATE VOTES PERCENT 48/48 Justin Albright 846 7.64% Ryan Chamberlin 3,985 35.97% Jose Juarez 2,912 26.28% Stephen Pyles 854 7.71% Charlie Stone 2,483 22.41%

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Early and vote-by-mail ballot results are in. The elections office lists 48 precincts in the district participating in this election.

All results are considered unofficial until the canvassing board meets to certify the election. A recount is triggered if the difference in votes between the top two candidates is less than half of a percent.

The polls just closed in Marion County for the Florida House District 24 race. According to the supervisor of elections office more than 10,000 people casted their ballots.@WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/j0MvocP5FL — Taylor Simpson WCJB (@TaylorSimpsonTV) March 8, 2023

Learn about the five candidates running to represent Marion County, including their background, issues they want to address, and the drama surrounding the race.

Candidate Interviews:

The seat has been vacant since Harding stepped down in December. He was indicted by the Department of Justice on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements relating to COVID-19 funding.

The winner of the race will run against only a write-in candidate, Robert Fox, in the general election on May 16. Fox claimed he was “tricked” into running by a political consultant to close the Republican Primary.

“I was talking to a friend today who’s a Democrat and I realized that he couldn’t vote and that’s too bad since this is actually going to determine the outcome of, you know, who’s going to be representing us in Tallahassee,” said Larry Sutton, a voter.

Fox told TV20 he will not be campaigning until the general election.

