House District 24 results in for Republican Primary in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Republicans in Marion County cast their ballots on Tuesday to decide who will fill the State House District 24 seat vacated by former Rep. Joe Harding.
Five candidates ran in the Republican Primary. The candidates are Charlie Stone, Ryan Chamberlin, Justin Albright, Jose Juarez, and Stephen Pyles.
Chamberlin won the election with 36 percent of the vote. He will advance to the general election.
|CANDIDATE
|VOTES
|PERCENT 48/48
|Justin Albright
|846
|7.64%
|Ryan Chamberlin
|3,985
|35.97%
|Jose Juarez
|2,912
|26.28%
|Stephen Pyles
|854
|7.71%
|Charlie Stone
|2,483
|22.41%
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Early and vote-by-mail ballot results are in. The elections office lists 48 precincts in the district participating in this election.
All results are considered unofficial until the canvassing board meets to certify the election. A recount is triggered if the difference in votes between the top two candidates is less than half of a percent.
Candidate Interviews:
- State House District 24 Candidate Jose Juarez talks about campaigning
- GOP Candidate Ryan Chamberlin discusses running for State House District 24
- Former State Representative Charlie Stone runs for State House District 24 seat
- Candidate Justin Albright talks about running for the State House District 24 seat
- Ocala Physician Stephen Pyles runs for State House District 24 seat
The seat has been vacant since Harding stepped down in December. He was indicted by the Department of Justice on charges of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements relating to COVID-19 funding.
The winner of the race will run against only a write-in candidate, Robert Fox, in the general election on May 16. Fox claimed he was “tricked” into running by a political consultant to close the Republican Primary.
“I was talking to a friend today who’s a Democrat and I realized that he couldn’t vote and that’s too bad since this is actually going to determine the outcome of, you know, who’s going to be representing us in Tallahassee,” said Larry Sutton, a voter.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.