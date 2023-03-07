‘I got tricked’: Robert Fox says he was duped into being State House District 24 write-in candidate

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Robert Fox is a Marion County businessman who closed the Florida House District 24 primary race after becoming a write-in candidate. Fox is one of the six republican candidates who aims to replace Joe Harding. However, Fox said this was a trick by political consultant Brett Doster.

“You would’ve never thought he was anything except somebody for the Republican Party, or the Democrat Party or the Independent Party, trying to further the republicans or the democrats or the independents,” shared Robert Fox.

Fox said Doster led him to believe if he became a write-in candidate for the special election, he would be helping the Republican Party; so Fox went along with it.

“People were talking to me and calling me saying, what are you doing? Why would you close the primary to not let anybody else vote except republicans?,” shared Fox. “And I said because that’s what I was supposed to do.”

Fox said he found out about Doster’s involvement with Ryan Chamberlin, who is also running in the race, after the first campaign financial reports were released. Records show Doster contributed $1,000 to Chamberlin’s campaign.

“I didn’t know that Brett Doster was Ryan Chamberlain’s manager,” stated Fox. “He was doing it for personal reasons to better his candidacy for Ryan Chamberlain than to for the Republican Party.”

TV20 spoke with members of Marion County’s Republican Executive Committee who said they support write-in candidates closing primary races because it benefits their party.

“The people of Marion County need to understand how tricky it is if you want to run for public office and how dirty it can be,” shared Fox.

Fox told TV20 he will not be campaigning until the general election.

TRENDING STORY: MCSO warns of a scam caller asking for ransom money

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.