Keystone Heights pulls away from Newberry in high school baseball tilt, 9-2

The Indians improve to 4-1 overall
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -The visiting Keystone Heights Indians made themselves at home on Monday, traveling to Newberry and collecting a 9-2 win over the Panthers. Leading 3-1 after two innings, the Indians put up five more in the top of the third to build a seven run lead.

The Indians improve to 4-1 overall and have outscored opponents 43-15. The Panthers drop to 2-2 despite a plus-10 scoring differential thus far.

Keystone Heights looks to stay hot Tuesday at North Marion, while Newberry looks to rebound Tuesday at home versus Bell.

