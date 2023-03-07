MCSO warns of a scam caller asking for ransom money

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about a scam where the caller is asking for ransom money.

MCSO officials say several residents received calls from an unknown number that had a young woman crying claiming to be a family member of the caller who has been kidnapped.

An investigation shows the calls are really just a way to try and scam ransom money from the victims.

Deputies say if you get a call like this, hang up and call the family member who was allegedly kidnapped to make sure they are safe.

