MCSO warns of a scam caller asking for ransom money
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies are warning residents about a scam where the caller is asking for ransom money.
MCSO officials say several residents received calls from an unknown number that had a young woman crying claiming to be a family member of the caller who has been kidnapped.
An investigation shows the calls are really just a way to try and scam ransom money from the victims.
Deputies say if you get a call like this, hang up and call the family member who was allegedly kidnapped to make sure they are safe.
