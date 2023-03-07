More than 200 people attended the Emergency Preparedness Expo in Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Marion County is making sure disabled people can get access to critical resources if there is a natural disaster.

Officials with the Center for Independent Living is working on the project as part of the 6th Annual Emergency Preparedness Expo held in Ocala Tuesday.

The expo is meant to improve emergency shelter accessibility, contacts and disaster planning for disabled people.

More than 200 people and over 25 vendors were there.

Speakers today included Marion County Emergency Management officials and American Red Cross workers.

TRENDING: Florida lawmakers to consider 6-week abortion ban

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.