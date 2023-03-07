Overcrowding in Alachua County elementary schools leads to possible rezoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many elementary school students in Alachua County could be at a new school next year, and not by choice.

In an email sent to parents, Alachua County School District officials stated that Hidden Oak, Chiles, and Meadowbrook Elementary Schools are all overcrowded.

“Lunch is very crowded. We need like six tables for one class. My class has 22 students and we are all squished together. It is horrible,” said Sophie Hennig, 4th grade student at Meadowbrook Elementary.

To fix the problem, district officials are considering rezoning the area, sending more students to Terwilliger Elementary.

The email reads:

“To relieve the overcrowding and take advantage of existing space at the new Terwilliger Elementary School campus, Alachua County Public Schools is beginning a process called ‘spot rezoning’ to revise the attendance zones for Chiles, Hidden Oak, Meadowbrook and Terwilliger. The new attendance zones will take effect in the upcoming school year (2023-24). A comprehensive rezoning of all district schools is planned to begin later this year. However, neighborhoods impacted by the spot rezoning will NOT be included in the comprehensive rezoning.”

According to district officials, there are 602 students enrolled at Terwilliger, but they have the capacity for nearly 1,000.

“I wasn’t entirely surprised, the school has gotten a lot more kids in the last few years with all of the new houses being built and things like that,” said Stacy Hennig, mother of Meadowbrook student.

TV 20 spoke with board member Leanetta McNealy who said fourth grade students would not be forced to change schools, since they only have one year left.

“I do feel sorry for other students that are settled or maybe they have siblings here in fourth grade and it would be a big family, have to take one to one elementary school and the other to another elementary school. I think that would be a bit stressful,” said Stacy Hennig.

Parents, staff, and community members can share their input on the possible rezoning at tomorrow night’s school board meeting at 6 p.m.

School district officials want people to know that because this process is just starting, no maps have been created. One or more draft maps will be developed and made available after the public hearing is complete.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.