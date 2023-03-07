Tech Tuesday: Biome Future

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate. And today I am joined by Jessica Tittl with Biome Future. Jessica, thanks actually for joining us today.

Thanks so much. I’m so happy to be here.

So explain to us what is Biome Future? So Biome Future creates ocean safe chemicals. We look at the coral microbiome, which is the bacteria on the coral reef. We look at the chemicals those bacteria create and how we can use them for people for personal care products like anti-aging or sunscreen.

Why study this bacteria?

Well, the bacteria on the coral reefs does incredible things for the reef. We can actually look at the bacteria and find chemicals, that it’s making, that are helping the reefs, saving the reefs. We can use those chemicals to also do good things for us. So rather than creating chemicals that when they go out into our waterways are damaging our oceans, we can create chemicals that if they go out into our waterways, we’ll actually do good things for our oceans.

How do you guys study this bacteria?

So what we do is we will actually go out to the reef and we take what’s called the mucus from the corals. So corals create a mucus, like your gut creates a mucus that protects it. Within that are all these bacteria that are doing things for the coral, creating different chemicals. We then isolate those bacteria. So basically identify all the different little players in there and look at what they do, and how we can apply what they’re doing, the chemicals that they’re making, to both protect the reefs and to create products for people.

What inspired Biome Future?

Biome Future was inspired by my Chief Science Officer, Monica Schul and my PhD research, where we have actually been working on the coral microbiome and have both been part of the team that is actually creating probiotics for coral reefs to help treat things like coral disease. We’re part of the Gator Nation and the Gator Nation has really helped through giving us all the business skills and connections. We are a Hatchery company, which is a student startup organization, and we’re moving into UF Innovate where we have all of these incredible resources that will help us grow our company.

Well Jessica, thanks so much for being here today. Thank you so much. That’s it for Today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

