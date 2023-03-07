TV20 Exclusive: Rep. Clemons plans to file bill creating governor-appointed GRU board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida representative is planning to file legislation to take Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) out of the hands of the city commission.

Republican Speaker pro tempore Chuck Clemons of Newberry shared with TV20 the draft of a bill he plans to file to regulate GRU with a new board.

GRU has faced criticism from residents complaining of high prices and mismanagement as the utility services large debts. Clemons says he has “no confidence” in the city’s ability to “pull the utility out of mess” it is in.

If the bill passes, the governor will be given the responsibility of appointing a five-member board to run the utility.

Based on the text of the draft legislation, which is subject to change, one member must be a residential GRU customer. Another must be a private customer using more than 10,000 kWh per month. The three remaining members must be knowledgeable about utilities.

Each member would serve a 4-year term.

“This governance change will provide more long-term stability for the utility while assuring bond underwriters that GRU is still a good risk,” said Clemons. “Our community deserves lower utility rates and a predictable future.”

Gainesville city commissioners have been working on plans to address the utility’s debt and resolve issues with the city’s finances. They have yet to finalize any of those plans.

“Based on the poor financial decisions made by the Gainesville City Commissioners over the years, I have no confidence in their ability to pull the utility out of this mess. This bill is the first step of many to assure the customers of GRU that someone is listening,” said Clemons.

“GRU has many hardworking employees that care about our community and I salute the good work they are doing.”

Clemons’ legislation is not the only bill before the Florida Legislature aimed at regulating municipal utilities. Two South Florida Republicans filed HB 1331 and SB 1380 to reform public utilities.

