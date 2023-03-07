Two Bradford County students arrested for writing ‘Hit List’ on whiteboard

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers are facing felony charges after Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they wrote a “hit list” on the whiteboard in a classroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, administrators at Hope Christian Academy called deputies on Monday. A teacher saw two brothers, Jonathan and Jordan Anderson, 16 and 14 respectively, writing “HCA Hit List” on the whiteboard.

The list named a teacher and two other students at the school. When the students spoke with administrators, they admitted to writing the list.

When the detective and the teenagers’ father arrived, they declined to speak to law enforcement.

TRENDING: Alachua County man sentenced to life in prison captured after going on the run

Both were arrested and charged with charged of making a written threat to kill. They were booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.