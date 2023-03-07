Two Bradford County students arrested for writing ‘Hit List’ on whiteboard

The list named a teacher and two other students at Hope Christian Academy in Starke
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two teenagers are facing felony charges after Bradford County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they wrote a “hit list” on the whiteboard in a classroom.

According to the sheriff’s office, administrators at Hope Christian Academy called deputies on Monday. A teacher saw two brothers, Jonathan and Jordan Anderson, 16 and 14 respectively, writing “HCA Hit List” on the whiteboard.

The list named a teacher and two other students at the school. When the students spoke with administrators, they admitted to writing the list.

When the detective and the teenagers’ father arrived, they declined to speak to law enforcement.

TRENDING: Alachua County man sentenced to life in prison captured after going on the run

Both were arrested and charged with charged of making a written threat to kill. They were booked into the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Two Bradford County students arrested for writing ‘Hit List’ on whiteboard
Ian Gabriel Montero-Lopez, 19, convicted of sexual battery in his absence
Alachua County man sentenced to life in prison captured after going on the run
A new Alachua County non-profit is keeping one Gainesville woman’s legacy alive
“Carolyn’s Heart” helps teach people financial literacy
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian
HOMETOWN HERO: Barry Hutchinson retiring after 27 years as ACPS custodian