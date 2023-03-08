Alachua County Commission to review 2024 spending budget

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County commissioners are reviewing budget spending in a meeting Wednesday afternoon.

The Director of Community Services in the county will review their fiscal year budget for 2024.

This includes looking at spending for programs like the Veteran Services, the community stabilization program, and the Victim Services and Rape Crisis Center.

The meeting starts Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in the Alachua County administration building.

