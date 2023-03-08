Alachua County Sheriff Watson agrees to lend K-9 Unit to Gainesville Police when needed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office is committing to lending its K-9 Unit to the Gainesville Police Department after the unit was put on limited duty.

On Wednesday, the two agencies released a joint statement announcing the collaboration after Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., Chief Lonnie Scott, and City Manager Cynthia Curry met and worked out the arrangement.

According to the statement, the police department will operate its K-9 Unit in a “limited capacity” under newly established guidelines. Chief Scott will now approve any use of the unit.

“We are limiting use of our K-9 officers until we are more comfortable with our supervision and training,” said Scott. “We also want to present our revised operating procedures to the public and give neighbors a chance to understand any changes planned for the unit.”

In the event the unit is not available, the sheriff’s office K-9 Unit will respond at the request of the police chief. The sheriff’s office will also participate in training with the police department unit.

On March 3, Curry announced she was pulling the police department’s K-9 Unit from duty just a week after the unit returned to duty. At the time, Curry stated she needed time to reassess “how best to serve our neighbors” with the unit.

Both the sheriff’s office and the police department face criticism after a deadly shooting in February. The night of the shooting, the GPD K-9 Unit was not on duty and officers wanted to track the suspected murderer. The police department asked the sheriff’s office to use their unit, but ASO officials declined.

Conversely, some residents have called for the GPD K-9 Unit to be abolished following the arrest of Terrell Bradley. He was mauled by a canine while running from a traffic stop in July 2022.

