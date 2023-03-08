City of Starke to receive over $25 million from USDA grants, loans

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is granting the City of Starke over $25 million in grants and loans.

Starke is set to receive three payments- one $6.3 million grant for rural development, one $9.6 million water and waste disposal grant, and one $10.6 million loan, also to be used for waste and water disposal.

The $6.3 million rural development grant will go towards the City of Starke’s wastewater treatment facility improvement project.

Congresswoman Kat Cammack notified Starke of the incoming grants and loan Wednesday morning.

