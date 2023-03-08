City of Starke to receive over $25 million from USDA grants, loans

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced two grants and a loan being offered to the City of...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced two grants and a loan being offered to the City of Starke(MGM)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is granting the City of Starke over $25 million in grants and loans.

Starke is set to receive three payments- one $6.3 million grant for rural development, one $9.6 million water and waste disposal grant, and one $10.6 million loan, also to be used for waste and water disposal.

The $6.3 million rural development grant will go towards the City of Starke’s wastewater treatment facility improvement project.

TRENDING: Overcrowding in Alachua County elementary schools leads to possible rezoning

Congresswoman Kat Cammack notified Starke of the incoming grants and loan Wednesday morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Lake City man sentenced to life in prison after woman overdoses
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Gainesville man behind bars for armed robbery of Walgreens
Police say he was unable to get opioids from the safe, but grabbed cash and cough syrup.
Gainesville man behind bars for armed robbery of Walgreens