Florida Legislature moves forward with plan to block ESG investment rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - In a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner and other Republican leaders, the House began moving forward Wednesday with a proposal that would prevent considering “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money.

The House Commerce Committee voted to approve a bill that would expand on a directive issued last year by Governor Ron DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet. That directive required investment decisions for what is known as the Florida Retirement System to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of environmental, social and governance standards, or ESG.

The bill would expand that to all funds invested by state and local governments. Speaker Paul Renner says the intent of the bill is to send a message that Florida won’t engage with corporations using progressive ideology in investments.

According to Rep. Renner, “Florida will lead the fight against elitists who impose their agenda on us, regardless of what we the people decide at the ballot box.”

But Democratic Representative Dotie Joseph says the bill could have unintended consequences. “It’s going to cause financial havoc because somebody wants to score a political point with this bill. It’s really reckless,” said Rep. Joseph.

Republican leaders in Florida and other states have targeted ESG for taking into account issues such as climate change, racial inequality and supply-chain labor standards.

