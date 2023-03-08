Florida Legislature moves forward with plan to block ESG investment rules

A House committee will take up a bill that would prevent government investment decisions involving "environment, social and governance" standards, or ESG.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - In a priority of House Speaker Paul Renner and other Republican leaders, the House began moving forward Wednesday with a proposal that would prevent considering “environmental, social and governance” standards in investing government money.

The House Commerce Committee voted to approve a bill that would expand on a directive issued last year by Governor Ron DeSantis and members of the state Cabinet. That directive required investment decisions for what is known as the Florida Retirement System to prioritize the highest returns without consideration of environmental, social and governance standards, or ESG.

TRENDING: House proposal seeking to switch to partisan school-board elections approved

The bill would expand that to all funds invested by state and local governments. Speaker Paul Renner says the intent of the bill is to send a message that Florida won’t engage with corporations using progressive ideology in investments.

According to Rep. Renner, “Florida will lead the fight against elitists who impose their agenda on us, regardless of what we the people decide at the ballot box.”

But Democratic Representative Dotie Joseph says the bill could have unintended consequences. “It’s going to cause financial havoc because somebody wants to score a political point with this bill. It’s really reckless,” said Rep. Joseph.

Republican leaders in Florida and other states have targeted ESG for taking into account issues such as climate change, racial inequality and supply-chain labor standards.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

City of Starke to receive more than $25 million from USDA grants, loans
These healthy veggies are in season this time of the year in Florida.
Paige’s Kitchen: Roasted Carrots
Paige’s Kitchen: Roasted Carrots
Florida Legislature moves forward with plan to block ESG investment rules