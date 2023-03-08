Florida teacher’s unions meet to discuss future of state education system

Members of the United Faculty of Florida and Florida Education Association met online to discuss the legislative session, and the future of the state's educatio
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Union leaders with the United Faculty of Florida and Florida Education Association met online today to prepare for the legislative session.

Officials say their focus is to protect the state’s public education system from pre-k through graduate school.

Bills filed in Tallahassee would expand the recently passed, ‘Parental Rights in Education Act’.

Union members say the act is an attack on academic freedom, tenure, and freedom of speech.

TRENDING: Ban on higher education ‘political loyalty’ tests gets nod in session

According to Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, “They have made it harder on teachers and professors and that is why we are losing educators in an unprecedented rate. It seems that the university of florida was ground zero for their testing and for their experimentation.”

The proposal to expand the ‘Parental Rights Act’, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Act, will be considered during this legislative session.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Florida teacher’s unions meet to discuss future of state education system
Alachua County commissioners are reviewing budget spending for 2024. The meeting starts...
Alachua County Commission to review 2024 spending budget
Alachua County Commission to review 2024 budget spending
Alachua County Sheriff Watson skips commission meeting regarding budget