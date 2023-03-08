Florida teacher’s unions meet to discuss future of state education system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Union leaders with the United Faculty of Florida and Florida Education Association met online today to prepare for the legislative session.

Officials say their focus is to protect the state’s public education system from pre-k through graduate school.

Bills filed in Tallahassee would expand the recently passed, ‘Parental Rights in Education Act’.

Union members say the act is an attack on academic freedom, tenure, and freedom of speech.

According to Rep. Yvonne Hayes Hinson, “They have made it harder on teachers and professors and that is why we are losing educators in an unprecedented rate. It seems that the university of florida was ground zero for their testing and for their experimentation.”

The proposal to expand the ‘Parental Rights Act’, also known as the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Act, will be considered during this legislative session.

