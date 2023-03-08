Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election

By Annie Andersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Despite announcing that he will not run for president in 2024, former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he still hopes to be a part of the 2024 election cycle.

“I’m certainly going to, you know, weigh in with the various candidates are out there and continue to express my views and opinions,” said Hogan. “I’m going to continue to travel around the country and speak out and try to figure out how I can be most helpful.”

After more than a year of speculation, Sunday, the Republican from Annapolis announced he will not run for president in 2024. “I have long said that I care more about ensuring a future for the Republican Party than securing my own future in the Republican Party. And that is why I will not be seeking the Republican nomination for president,” Hogan wrote in a statement.

Hogan said he hopes he will endorse whomever the wins the Republican nomination, but said he will not endorse former president Donald Trump if he wins the nomination.

While Hogan will not be running for president in 2024, he has not ruled out a future run. “I really haven’t given any thought to that at all,” Hogan told Gray TV. “At this point, I don’t have any any plans for tackling any new elections any time soon,” he added.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says he hopes to be a part of the 2024 election
Candidate signs for Republican Primary for House District 24 in Marion County
House District 24 early, mail-in ballots in for Republican Primary in Marion County
Rep. Chuck Clemons of Newberry (FILE)
TV20 Exclusive: Rep. Clemons plans to file bill creating governor-appointed GRU board
The Transportation Department is trying to pressure airlines to adopt family-friendly policies.
Consumer Watch: More airlines end family seating fees amid pressure