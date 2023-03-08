Gainesville man behind bars for armed robbery of Walgreens

Police say he was unable to get opioids from the safe, but grabbed cash and cough syrup.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A suspect is in jail for an armed robbery of Walgreens in February.

Officers arrested Jaquil Williams, 28, on Tuesday afternoon.

He’s behind bars on charges including robbery and grand theft of a controlled substance.

TRENDING: Dog attacks Gainesville Police officer while responding to a domestic violence incident

On February 20th, officers say a man wearing a face mask and orange hoody robbed the store at gunpoint.

Police say he was unable to get opioids from the safe, but grabbed cash and cough syrup.

Investigators tracked down Williams after identifying the robbery vehicle.

