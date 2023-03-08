Gainesville Police officer in the hospital after being attacked by a dog

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:26 AM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville Police officer is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a dog.

The officer was called to the scene of a domestic battery at a home on SE 2nd Ave. just after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

As the officer approached the suspect, a pitbull was released and bit the officer multiple times before latching onto his arm.

The dog ran into the backyard and was secured inside the house with a minor injury after the officer shot at the dog in self-defense.

The suspect was arrested and is now behind bars.

