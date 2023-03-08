House proposal seeking to switch to partisan school-board elections approved

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A house panel is moving forward with two proposals that would revamp county school-board elections.

The House Ethics, Elections & Open Government subcommittee approved a proposed constitutional amendment seeking to switch to partisan school-board elections.

Voters in 1998 changed the state constitution to require non-partisan school board elections.

The house proposal would ask voters in 2024 to move to partisan elections.

State Rep. Spencer Roach said “this is mostly about transparency. I think it’s incumbent upon us to do everything we can to make sure that voters have as most information about a candidate as possible to make the most informed decision that they can make.”

The subcommittee also approved a bill to change the residency requirement for school-board candidates.

Under current law, candidates must live in the districts they are seeking to represent at the time they qualify to run.

The bill would require candidates to live in the districts. At the time they assume office.

