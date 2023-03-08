‘I’m cautiously optimistic’: GRU customers react to draft bill creating governor-appointed GRU board

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One North Central Florida lawmaker is reaching beyond city officials to initiate change within Gainesville Regional Utilities.

State Representative Chuck Clemons of Newberry is planning to file a bill that would create an board appointed by the governor to oversee GRU.

“I think the customer voices really need to be heard here, they have been forgotten,” said Jess Lee, GRU customer.

This comes as Gainesville City Commissioners are dealing with more than $1 billion in GRU debt.

“We are an A plus rated utility by Fitch so we know that we can pay that back,” said Bryan Eastman, Gainesville City Commissioner, District 4.

TV 20 asked Eastman what commissioners are doing right now to address the debt.

“We’re going line by line through GRU’s budget, through the city’s budget,” he said. “We also voted to cut our own salaries just last week.”

While Eastman believes local oversight is best, some GRU customers feel let down by how the city has handled the utility and are interested in a different solution.

“If the commissioners really cared about the people we would’ve seen a change by now,” said Lee.

Clemons believes city officials are not capable of pulling the utility out of debt.

That’s part of the reason he’s filing this bill, which would create a five-member board.

Based on the text of the draft legislation, which is subject to change, one member must be a residential GRU customer. Another must be a private customer using more than 10,000 kWh per month. The three remaining members must be knowledgeable about utilities.

“I’m not enthusiastic about the words ‘governor-appointed,’ but I do feel optimistic about having a residential customer and commercial customer on the board making those decisions,” said Lee.

State lawmakers will hold a public hearing on this bill in 30 days in Tallahassee.

