Lake Butler leaders appoint interim city manager

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - City of Lake Butler leaders appointed Richard Tillis as interim city manager in special session meeting.Commissioners appointed Tillis in a 3-to-1 vote, with Vice Mayor Annette Redman in dissent.

“I dedicated 11 years previously of my professional life to this city,” shared Tillis. “To see some of these problems surface, really disturbed me.”

This comes after commissioners voted unanimously to remove dale walker from his role as city manager, after citing financial concerns two weeks ago. Commissioner Melissa Hendrix told TV20 she began her research in October of last year.

“There were a lot of negatives,” stated Hendrix. “There were a lot of we’re not meeting where w should have been, so that led me to start questioning things and I started with all the expenditures.”

Hendrix said records show Walker paid himself 600 hours of sick and vacation time. Commissioners said the amount totaled approximately $31,000.

“As commissioners we need to make sure we’re on top of this,” shared Hendrix. “We need to know how the money is being spent, and where the dollars are going. It has not been transparent with this past city manager.”

In the meeting, Tillis said he aims to assist with the city’s budget. Commissioners said a Lake City firm is now auditing the city’s finances.

“We’re here for the people. And this money is not our money, it belongs to the people,” shared Hendrix.

Hendrix said they will not know if the thousands given to Walker can be recovered, until the audit is over.

