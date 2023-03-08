Lake City man sentenced to life in prison after woman overdoses

Christopher Jones convicted of murder
Christopher Jones convicted of murder
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A judge has sentenced a man from Lake City to life in prison after he was convicted of giving narcotics to a woman who overdosed and died.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office officials say in August 2020 a woman was found dead of an overdose at a home in the county. Detectives worked with a multi-agency task force for over a year to identify the people accused of providing the drugs.

Christopher Jones and Rosandra Crusaw were both arrested in July 2021. Jones was convicted due to Florida law that allows those accused of supplying narcotics with murder.

“This is a landmark conviction in our area,” Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “Mr. Jones will spend the rest of his life in prison and will no longer be able to cause harm in our community. I commend our detectives and law enforcement partners who stayed the course during this complex investigation as well as our State Attorney’s Office who pursued justice on behalf of the victim and her family in this case.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

