MCPS hosts career camp for job seekers

Marion County Public School officials invites job seekers who want to work in their schools to...
Marion County Public School officials invites job seekers who want to work in their schools to a career camp.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:22 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials invites job seekers who want to work in their schools to a career camp.

Attendees will receive help polishing their resumes and job skills in preparation for real-time interviews.

The event will take place at three schools from 4 to 6 p.m.

RELATED: MCPS job seekers can sharpen their skills at a career camp

These schools include Howard Academy, Legacy Elementary, and Marion Oaks Elementary.

All are located in Ocala.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

A Gainesville Police officer is recovering in hospital after being attacked by a dog.
Gainesville Police officer in the hospital after being attacked by a dog
FCA officials recognize student-athletes who have the heart of a champion.
North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrates 16th annual Heart of Champions Banquet
North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrates 16th annual Heart of Champions Banquet
Members of the United Faculty of Florida and Florida Education Association met online to...
Florida teacher’s unions meet to discuss future of state education system