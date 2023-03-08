MCPS hosts career camp for job seekers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public School officials invites job seekers who want to work in their schools to a career camp.

Attendees will receive help polishing their resumes and job skills in preparation for real-time interviews.

The event will take place at three schools from 4 to 6 p.m.

These schools include Howard Academy, Legacy Elementary, and Marion Oaks Elementary.

All are located in Ocala.

