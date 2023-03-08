Multiple bags of meth found during Suwannee County traffic stop

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies pulled over a man and a woman Wednesday morning who were found to have a total of 22 grams of methamphetamine inside their car.

Suwannee County investigators identified Casey Ashley, 44, and Louis Bell, 52, at a traffic stop in Branford.

TRENDING: Lake City man sentenced to life in prison after woman overdoses

Deputies say a K-9 was deployed to the scene of the traffic stop, where the K-9 identified the odor of drugs.

Deputies say that 22 grams of meth were found in small bags inside the car.

Ashley and Bell were both arrested on drug charges. Their bonds have been set at $105,000 each.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.