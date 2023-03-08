Multiple bags of meth found during Suwannee County traffic stop

Louis Bell (left) and Casey Ashley (right) are in jail after deputies say they found 22 grams of meth in their car(SCSO)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee County deputies pulled over a man and a woman Wednesday morning who were found to have a total of 22 grams of methamphetamine inside their car.

Suwannee County investigators identified Casey Ashley, 44, and Louis Bell, 52, at a traffic stop in Branford.

Deputies say a K-9 was deployed to the scene of the traffic stop, where the K-9 identified the odor of drugs.

Deputies say that 22 grams of meth were found in small bags inside the car.

Ashley and Bell were both arrested on drug charges. Their bonds have been set at $105,000 each.

