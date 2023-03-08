North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrates 16th annual Heart of Champions Banquet

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes are celebrating their 16th annual heart of champions banquet.

FCA officials recognize student-athletes who have the heart of a champion.

Coaches and peers decide based on the FCA’s values, integrity, serving, teamwork, and excellence.

Attendees enjoyed a fundraising auction, raffle, homemade dessert table, and the newly added cakes for coaches fundraiser.

TRENDING: ‘We saw that jump and everyone started screaming’: Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Republican Primary Election

This year, head coach for Clemson University, Dabo Swinney, is the keynote speaker.

“The greatest leader regardless of sport. Whether its football any type of business loves the lord if you talk to players that have played for Dabo in the past call him dad Incredible. This is his influence this is part of his call. Conversations with Coach Swinney is god put him on the earth not only to be a great football coach and a leader of men but thoughts to use his influence and his platform for our lord jesus christ. said Director of North Central Florida FCA Noah Wilbanks.”

All the funds raised go towards the FCA Ministry.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.