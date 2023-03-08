North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrates 16th annual Heart of Champions Banquet

Coaches and peers decide based on the FCA’s values, integrity, serving, teamwork, and excellence.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:08 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Fellowship of Christian Athletes are celebrating their 16th annual heart of champions banquet.

FCA officials recognize student-athletes who have the heart of a champion.

Attendees enjoyed a fundraising auction, raffle, homemade dessert table, and the newly added cakes for coaches fundraiser.

This year, head coach for Clemson University, Dabo Swinney, is the keynote speaker.

“The greatest leader regardless of sport. Whether its football any type of business loves the lord if you talk to players that have played for Dabo in the past call him dad Incredible. This is his influence this is part of his call. Conversations with Coach Swinney is god put him on the earth not only to be a great football coach and a leader of men but thoughts to use his influence and his platform for our lord jesus christ. said Director of North Central Florida FCA Noah Wilbanks.”

All the funds raised go towards the FCA Ministry.

