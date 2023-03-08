North Central Florida Treasures: Capodimonte Flower Art

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins details the history of a 17th century art piece from Italy.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins displays an art piece from one of the oldest porcelain manufacturing companies in the world, Capodimonte.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: An Antique Egg Coddler

Founded in Naples, Italy by King Charles in 1743 these pieces of art are great demonstrations of the artistry of that time. These flowers were handcrafted with the finest clays, the recipe to making these art pieces held value to the king so much so he had the factory destroyed in 1750′s to keep the secret of how they were making such art.

It wasn’t till his son came to reign the kingdom, King Ferdinand who had the factory rebuilt in Italy on top of the hill, which hints the name " Capodimonte “, which translates as " On top of the Hill. "

In a retail setting the flower art set would be worth $1,500.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Art Adkins details the history of a 17th century art piece from Italy.
North Central Florida Treasures: Capodimonte Flower Art
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
MCPS hosts career camp for job seekers
Gainesville Police officer in the hospital after being attacked by a dog