North Central Florida Treasures: Capodimonte Flower Art

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins displays an art piece from one of the oldest porcelain manufacturing companies in the world, Capodimonte.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: An Antique Egg Coddler

Founded in Naples, Italy by King Charles in 1743 these pieces of art are great demonstrations of the artistry of that time. These flowers were handcrafted with the finest clays, the recipe to making these art pieces held value to the king so much so he had the factory destroyed in 1750′s to keep the secret of how they were making such art.

It wasn’t till his son came to reign the kingdom, King Ferdinand who had the factory rebuilt in Italy on top of the hill, which hints the name " Capodimonte “, which translates as " On top of the Hill. "

In a retail setting the flower art set would be worth $1,500.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.