Paige’s Kitchen: Roasted Carrots
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Carrots can be planted in Florida from August until March in north central Florida according to the University of Florida. They thrive during the winter months and come in a variety of colors. That makes it really special when you plate your carrots to serve.
The addition of local honey, roasted chopped nuts and goat cheese with a sprinkling of fresh curly parsley makes this one of my favorite dishes. No matter how many carrots I roast they are always gone by the end of dinner.
If you prefer no addition of cheese you can leave it off. But I think the cheese gives the carrots a tangy and creamy edge. The Honey Aleppo Pepper seasoning brings out the carrots maximum flavor. I have included a link where to buy the seasoning.
The roasted nuts add a little crunch while the honey adds extra sweetness. And the parsley gives a nice earthy taste and extra color.
Enjoy!
Ingredients
- One large bunch of peeled carrots.
- 3 to 4 heaping tablespoons of good olive oil
- Honey Aleppo Seasoning
- Container of crumbled goat cheese
- Roasted nuts (use the nuts you like best)
- Curly parsley
- Flaky sea salt
- Local honey
Directions
- Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
- If the carrots are thick cut in half lengthwise. If not, leave them whole. You want the carrots uniform in size. Put carrots in a Ziploc bag and add olive oil and coat thoroughly. Put carrots on a baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle carrots with a heavy coating of Honey Aleppo Pepper seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until tender.
- Remove carrots from the baking sheet. Place carrots on a serving dish and drizzle with honey.
- Sprinkle the carrots with goat cheese and then chopped nuts. Sprinkle flaky sea salt and add torn fresh curly parsley as the garnish.
RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Cabbage Noodles
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.