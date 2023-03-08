Paige’s Kitchen: Roasted Carrots

These healthy veggies are in season this time of the year in Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Carrots can be planted in Florida from August until March in north central Florida according to the University of Florida. They thrive during the winter months and come in a variety of colors. That makes it really special when you plate your carrots to serve.

The addition of local honey, roasted chopped nuts and goat cheese with a sprinkling of fresh curly parsley makes this one of my favorite dishes. No matter how many carrots I roast they are always gone by the end of dinner.

If you prefer no addition of cheese you can leave it off. But I think the cheese gives the carrots a tangy and creamy edge. The Honey Aleppo Pepper seasoning brings out the carrots maximum flavor. I have included a link where to buy the seasoning.

The roasted nuts add a little crunch while the honey adds extra sweetness. And the parsley gives a nice earthy taste and extra color.

Enjoy!

Ingredients

  • One large bunch of peeled carrots.
  • 3 to 4 heaping tablespoons of good olive oil
  • Honey Aleppo Seasoning
  • Container of crumbled goat cheese
  • Roasted nuts (use the nuts you like best)
  • Curly parsley
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Local honey

Directions

  1. Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
  2. If the carrots are thick cut in half lengthwise. If not, leave them whole. You want the carrots uniform in size. Put carrots in a Ziploc bag and add olive oil and coat thoroughly. Put carrots on a baking sheet that is lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle carrots with a heavy coating of Honey Aleppo Pepper seasoning. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes until tender.
  3. Remove carrots from the baking sheet. Place carrots on a serving dish and drizzle with honey.
  4. Sprinkle the carrots with goat cheese and then chopped nuts. Sprinkle flaky sea salt and add torn fresh curly parsley as the garnish.

Florida Legislature moves forward with plan to block ESG investment rules
