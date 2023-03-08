‘We heard two gun shots’: GPD officer recovering after being attacked by pitbull on domestic violence call

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A Gainesville police officer is recovering after being attacked by a dog while responding to a domestic violence call.

GPD public information officer David Chudzik said a child called the police saying a man was beating his mother. When officers arrived, they confronted Quamaine Williams, 31, who released a pitbull on an officer.

“We don’t know what commands he gave it, but we asked him to come to us and when he went back into the house and then came back out with the dog, we pretty much knew what his intention was at that point,” said Chudzik.

The pitbull ran toward the officer, latch onto his arm, bit his leg, and refused to let go. The officer fearing for his life, fired two shots hitting the dog in the ear.

The officer was taken to the emergency room with arm and leg injuries but is now recovering at home.

Tialwanda Burkett who lives next door witnessed the incident from her window.

“It happened so fast and you wouldn’t expect it to go down that fast or whatever but like less than 2 seconds the cops were there, you just heard shots,” said Burkett. “The dog has never been aggressive toward the kids in the neighborhood. Me, I ride past the house several times, he is in the front on the chain tied up, and he’s never tried to come at me.”

When I went the home, the dog was still there. However, Williams is behind bars facing robbery by sudden snatching, battery, criminal mischief, and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.