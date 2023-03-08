‘We saw that jump and everyone started screaming’: Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Republican Primary Election

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five candidates ran in the Special Republican primary election for the Florida House District 24 seat. But on Tuesday night Ryan Chamberlin was announced as the winner and said he can’t wait to represent Marion County.

“I congratulate my opponents first, strong campaigning but we were certainly excited when we saw that victory and I’m still processing it. It just happened a few minutes ago so we saw that jump and heard everyone screaming.”

This seat has been vacant since December after Republican Joe Harding resigned after he was accused of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements related to covid-19 funding.

Chamberlin earned nearly 4,000 votes by the time the polls closed beating runner-up Jose Juarez by more than a thousand votes.

Chamberlin took the lead after early voting and mail-in ballots were counted. As more votes came in Juarez was less than 300 votes behind.

At the end of the night Chamberlin stayed in the lead after 11-thousand ballots were tallied in Marion County.

“I think education is a big part of this ticket it’s something we’re focused on we see there’s an agenda attacking our children and Governor DeSantis is working on keeping this out of Florida, but we have to get in there aggressively to keep it out,” said Chamberlin.

Now Chamberlin will run against write-in candidate Robert Fox in the general election on May 16.

