‘We saw that jump and everyone started screaming’: Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Republican Primary Election

Ryan Chamberlin wins by more than a thousand votes.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Five candidates ran in the Special Republican primary election for the Florida House District 24 seat. But on Tuesday night Ryan Chamberlin was announced as the winner and said he can’t wait to represent Marion County.

“I congratulate my opponents first, strong campaigning but we were certainly excited when we saw that victory and I’m still processing it. It just happened a few minutes ago so we saw that jump and heard everyone screaming.”

This seat has been vacant since December after Republican Joe Harding resigned after he was accused of wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements related to covid-19 funding.

Chamberlin earned nearly 4,000 votes by the time the polls closed beating runner-up Jose Juarez by more than a thousand votes.

Chamberlin took the lead after early voting and mail-in ballots were counted. As more votes came in Juarez was less than 300 votes behind.

At the end of the night Chamberlin stayed in the lead after 11-thousand ballots were tallied in Marion County.

“I think education is a big part of this ticket it’s something we’re focused on we see there’s an agenda attacking our children and Governor DeSantis is working on keeping this out of Florida, but we have to get in there aggressively to keep it out,” said Chamberlin.

Now Chamberlin will run against write-in candidate Robert Fox in the general election on May 16.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Alachua County commissioners are reviewing budget spending for 2024. The meeting starts...
Alachua County Commission to review 2024 spending budget
Alachua County Commission to review 2024 budget spending
Alachua County Sheriff Watson skips commission meeting regarding budget
‘We saw that jump and everyone started screaming’: Ryan Chamberlin wins House District 24 Republican Primary Election