Alachua County Pets: Maple, Lip, and Brownie

Let's take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new...
Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First up is a pup that is full of sweetness and warmth Maple. Maple loves to give you kisses and is looking to fill your heart with so much happiness.

Next is a dog that is very go with the flow Lip. Lip enjoyed long walks and is looking for a forever friends to go on adventures with.

Lastly is a sweet, gentle, and very smart lady Brownie. She will never object to some booty scratches and hopes to find a best friend to stroll through the park with.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Connie, Kelley, Poppy, and Reptar

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

