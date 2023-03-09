Bobcat softball teammates sign to play in college

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was an exciting Wednesday at Buchholz High School, where Bobcat softball teammates Kayla Hooper and Lindsey Orton signed to play in college.

Orton wants to be a vet down the road and signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. Hooper, the daughter of Buchholz head coach Will Hooper, will join the re-booted program at Florida Gateway College. The Timberwolves will be back on the field in the 2023-24 school year after a 15-year hiatus.

Both athletes are catchers by trade but play multiple positions in high school. That versatility sure has paid off.

“I’m so excited I’m going to be able to play for the next two years, becuase for a while, I thought this would be my last season playing softball,” said Hooper. “So I’m excited for the next two years.”

“I’ve played this sport basically my entire life,” said Orton. “So it’s a relief to see I’m actually going to college for it, and I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Hooper is batting .300 in six games this season with 7 RBI’s. Orton has a .421 batting average and three doubles.

