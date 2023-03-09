Bobcat softball teammates sign to play in college

Kayla Hooper and Lindsey Orton are catchers by trade but play multiple positions in high school
Big day for Bobcat softball duo
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was an exciting Wednesday at Buchholz High School, where Bobcat softball teammates Kayla Hooper and Lindsey Orton signed to play in college.

Orton wants to be a vet down the road and signed with Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College in Tifton, Georgia. Hooper, the daughter of Buchholz head coach Will Hooper, will join the re-booted program at Florida Gateway College. The Timberwolves will be back on the field in the 2023-24 school year after a 15-year hiatus.

Both athletes are catchers by trade but play multiple positions in high school. That versatility sure has paid off.

“I’m so excited I’m going to be able to play for the next two years, becuase for a while, I thought this would be my last season playing softball,” said Hooper. “So I’m excited for the next two years.”

“I’ve played this sport basically my entire life,” said Orton. “So it’s a relief to see I’m actually going to college for it, and I think it’s going to be really fun.”

Hooper is batting .300 in six games this season with 7 RBI’s. Orton has a .421 batting average and three doubles.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Former TV20 News 4 p.m. anchor Dylan Lyons
Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando
Roads may be closed after a fatal crash in Bradford County
UPDATE: Mother and child dead, 3 children injured, road closures after three separate crashes on U.S. 301 near Lawtey

Latest News

Buchholz softball teammates sign to play in college
Columbia High School
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Claudia Araujo (GHS)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Claudia Araujo (GHS)
Florida infielder Josh Rivera (24) runs to first base during an NCAA regional championship...
Gator baseball team slugs past FAU, 18-11 behind Josh Rivera’s 9 RBI’s