Cross City Police Department investigates dead body found in woods

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Cross City Police Department is investigating a death after a man found a dead body in the woods behind his home.

Officers say the body was found on Tuesday behind a home on Northeast 152nd Street. The police department asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for assistance.

An FDLE crime scene analyst said there were no apparent signs of foul play. The body was then taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Gainesville for autopsy and identification.

The cause of death is yet to be determined.

