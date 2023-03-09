Detours on I-75 in Marion County to repair damaged overpass overnight

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detours on Interstate 75 in Marion County are sure to impact North Central Florida commuters as workers attempt to repair a damaged overpass on Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Southwest 66th Street Bridge, which passes over I-75, was hit by a semi-truck hauling an oversized load on Feb. 22. The crash caused the northbound lanes of the interstate to be blocked for more than 12 hours.

The Florida Department of Transportation is closing all lanes of northbound I-75 overnight Monday, March 13, at County Road 484 as workers repair the Southwest 66th Street Bridge. The closure will begin at 9 p.m. on Monday and is expected to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Southwest 66th Street Bridge will also be closed starting at 3 p.m. on Monday until 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

For approximately the next month, repairs to the bridge will continue causing intermittent lane closures on the interstate. The bridge will be open to just one lane with a temporary signal directing traffic. The bridge may also be closed during overnight hours.

The detour on I-75 will be as follows:

Motorists heading northbound on I-75 will be directed to merge off the interstate at Exit 341 (C.R. 484), head eastbound to U.S. 301, and continue north along U.S. 301 before reaching where U.S. 301 and U.S. 441 meet. Motorists wishing to return to I-75 should stay on U.S. 301/U.S. 441 until reaching State Road 40 in Ocala, where they can head west to return to I-75.

Parts of I-75 and Southwest 66th Street are closing for repairs Monday night- FDOT recommends these detours (FDOT)

The detours for the Southwest 66th Street bridge will be as follows:

Motorists on the west side of the bridge will be directed to State Road (S.R.) 200/ College Road, head north on S.R. 200/College Road to 43rd Street Road, and continue east on 43rd Street Road over the 43rd Street Road bridge.

Motorists on the east side of the bridge will be directed to C.R. 475A/ 27th Avenue, head north on C.R. 475A/ 27th Avenue to 42nd Street, and continue west on 42nd Street. The roadway will become 43rd Street Road, and motorists will continue west over the 43rd Street Road bridge.

