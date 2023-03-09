Florida Department of Transportation holds public meeting in Ocala
Mar. 9, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday.
Officials will discuss the plans on State Road 200 from East of I-75 to south pine avenue in Ocala.
The purpose of this project is to provide operational and safety improvements along the roadway.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. at the College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center.
