Florida softball team blanks UCF, 3-0 in return to KSP Stadium

Pitching and defense carry UF to fourth straight win
KSP Stadium, Wednesday
KSP Stadium, Wednesday
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Playing at home for the first time since Feb. 19, the No. 8 Gator softball team kicked off a 10-game homestand with a 3-0 win over UCF on Wednesday at KSP Stadium. The shutout is Florida’s eighth of the season. UF improves to 15-3.

Lexie Delbrey collected the win, tossing a complete game six-hitter. The sophomore struck out one and walked none. Florida’s defense turned two double plays in the field. There were just 10 hits in the game.

The Gators were also held off the board until Skylar Wallace’s RBI triple in the bottom of the fifth. Wallace leads the team with a .514 average.

Charla Echols followed Wallace with her team-leading 25th RBI, a single to right center. Freshman Kaila Pollard completed the scoring with a run-scoring double in the sixth.

Florida hosts the Bubly Invitational Friday through Sunday, where the Gators will play five games in three days.

