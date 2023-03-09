Gator baseball team shuts out Owls on two hits, 11-0

UF puts it all together to finish off mid-week sweep
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida pitchers Tyler Nesbitt and Philip Abner combined on a two-hit shutout as the No. 6 Gator baseball team blanked an opponent for the second time this season, defeating Florida Atlantic, 11-0 on Tuesday to complete a two-game series sweep.

Nesbitt, appearing for just the second time this season, tossed a career-high five inning, allowed two hits, and struck out six batters. Abner followed with three hitless innings, walking one and strikign out one. The performance was needed after five Florida pitchers combined to allow 11 runs and 14 hits in Tuesday’s win. Nesbitt retired 11 Owls in a row from the end of the first into the top of the fifth.

Offensively, Jac Caglianone shined again, going 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a grand slam to end the game via run-rule in the eighth inning. Caglianone’s blast was his 11th of the season, which ties for the NCAA lead.

BT Riopelle had an RBI double as well, and Colby Halter produced two hits and one RBI from the No. 9 spot in the order.

Florida (12-3) stays at home to face Sienna in a three-game series Friday through Sunday.

