Hawthorne sex offender arrested for sexual assault

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Isaidoro Webb, 47.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hawthorne was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Isaidoro Webb, 47, was arrested on Wednesday night after the victim contacted Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to report the assault.

The victim was unsure of the suspect’s name but was able to detectives his nickname and describe his home.

Webb is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is a registered sex offender in Florida.

