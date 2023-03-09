Hawthorne sex offender arrested for sexual assault

HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Hawthorne was booked into the Alachua County Jail on a sexual assault charge.

Isaidoro Webb, 47, was arrested on Wednesday night after the victim contacted Alachua County Sheriff’s Office to report the assault.

The victim was unsure of the suspect’s name but was able to detectives his nickname and describe his home.

TRENDING: ‘We heard two gun shots’: GPD officer recovering after being attacked by pitbull on domestic violence call

Webb is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is a registered sex offender in Florida.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.