HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens new cardiac procedural unit facility
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is opening a new cardiac procedural unit facility.
The new hybrid Cath lab was built to operating room specifications and includes an advanced imaging system.
The $15 million facility also includes electrophysiology labs, a hybrid Cath lab operating room and 12 pre and post op rooms.
