HCA Florida Ocala Hospital opens new cardiac procedural unit facility

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Ocala Hospital is opening a new cardiac procedural unit facility.

The new hybrid Cath lab was built to operating room specifications and includes an advanced imaging system.

The $15 million facility also includes electrophysiology labs, a hybrid Cath lab operating room and 12 pre and post op rooms.

