High Springs city leaders to discuss banning of plastic straws and containers

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs commissioners plan to discuss a request to ban plastic straws and carryout containers in Thursday’s meeting.

“This was brought to our attention by about a dozen or so residents in the community,” shared Kevin Mangan, High Springs Public Information Officer. “They sent an email back in January requesting that the commission at least have a discussion about it.”

Some residents are asking for the banning of the products because they said pollution harms nearby springs and wildlife. Some restaurant employees like Josh Cook, said a ban may be a step in the right direction.

“It’s going to be a little getting used to stage for all of us,” shared Cook. “I mean, if we really want to do something and try to give back to mother earth, because she gives so much to us, I feel like we have to do something.”

Cook said The Great Outdoors Restaurant is already taking the initiative to reduce their carbon footprint with biodegradable straws but, some products have been a challenge.

“We’ve actually tried to experiment with other boxes and stuff,” shared Cook. “I feel like sometimes they don’t always hold up. The plastic has just been a standard for so long.”

Cook said they use about 300 to 400 containers a week. Although eco-friendly containers may be pricier, he said it’s a sacrifice the business is willing to make.

“Of course there’s gonna be people that don’t want it and there’s gonna people that are really wanting to push for it,” stated Cook. “So if we could all come together and find something that works for all of us, I’m all for that.”

Cooks told TV20 the pricing of biodegradable containers may affect Mom and Pop businesses in the city. Commissioners will meet at City Hall Thursday at 6:30 pm.

TRENDING STORY: MCPS attempts to fill more than 180 vacancies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.