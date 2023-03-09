Homeless Gainesville man behind bars for attempted burglary of residence

The victim had allowed Smith to stay at her home for four days, but he no longer had permission to be there.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless man is behind bars after Gainesville police say he came back uninvited to a home where he’d previously been allowed to stay.

Thomas Smith, 52, was arrested on an attempted burglary charge yesterday.

Police say the victim had allowed Smith to stay at her home for four days, but he no longer had permission to be there.

Smith was seen on camera trying to forcibly pull the door out of the woman’s home to get inside.

The victim said she feared she was in danger.

Police say Smith also gave them a false name during their investigation.

