Interlachen crash causes road closure after electrical pole knocked down

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Fire Rescue crews say a crash in Interlachen has closed a major road.

Crews say a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 10:30 Wednesday night on State Road 20 near Sun drive.

The crash caused power lines to go down across State Road 20, meaning the roadway had to be closed.

Officials say Clay Electric has been called to help clear the road.

