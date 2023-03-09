Interlachen crash causes road closure after electrical pole knocked down

Westbound State Road 20 has closed at Cheyenne Avenue due to a crash that knocked a pole over, leaving electrical wires all over the road. Clay Electric has bee
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County Fire Rescue crews say a crash in Interlachen has closed a major road.

Crews say a vehicle crashed into a power pole around 10:30 Wednesday night on State Road 20 near Sun drive.

The crash caused power lines to go down across State Road 20, meaning the roadway had to be closed.

Officials say Clay Electric has been called to help clear the road.

