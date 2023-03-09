MCPS attempts to fill more than 180 vacancies

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In three different locations across Marion County people were educated on how to make themselves standout as an applicant in the school system as there are many positions open.

“The range from our vacancies have ranged from 150 to 200 vacancies and these are actually teacher vacancies in class instruction teachers where right now those classrooms do not have a certified teacher in this,” said HR executive director for Marion County Public Schools Wantanisha Morant.

Kevin Christian the director of public relations said there are more than just teaching positions that are vacant and it’s rare to see this many job openings so late in the school year.

“There’s not just a teaching shortage there’s a shortage of people in the employee pool altogether. We’re talking about teachers, paraprofessionals or assistant teachers as a lot of people know them, bus drivers, custodians and school counselors.”

Just like Alachua County Public Schools Marion County also needs more bus drivers.

“I think the biggest impact we’ve felt locally is with our bus school transportation system. Not having enough bus drivers in the beginning of the school year made some of routes late,” said Christian.

Christian added that they’ve since fixed that issue.

But in the classroom school officials say that some students are being taught by substitutes and paraprofessionals because there’s an urgent need for certified teachers.

“I was at a recent conference, and they were sharing that there are over 7 million vacancies right now positions across the United States that need to be filled. But we only have 5.5 million folks who are available to fill that,” said Morant.

