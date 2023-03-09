NHRA drivers prep for Gatornationals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -If you have a need for speed, Gainesville Raceway is the place to be this week. The NHRA has made Gatornationals its season opener Friday through Sunday.

Drivers in classes ranging from motorcycles all the way to Top Fuel dragsters spent Thursday making training runs and performing qualifying runs at the track. The bulk of the racing activity starts Friday, including the Top Fuel Callout selections made by the top eight drivers in that division.

The fastest cars are capable of reacing speeds of 330 miles an hour and take less than four seconds to make their run. Drivers opened up on Thursday about what goes through their minds in the seconds leading up to the fury.

“That’s my office, my quiet zone, because you have to get ready,” said Top Fuel driver Antron Brown. “When you step on the gas pedal of a car that’s got close to 12,000 horsepower, it’s called controlled chaos for a reason.”

“It’s a lot of mental awareness I’d say,” said Funny Car driver Alexis DeJoria. “It’s about being aware of your heartbeat and being really centered and in the moment, you have to be very much in your seat.”

Qualifying begins for most divisions on Friday. Finals are on Sunday and last until approximately 3 p.m.

