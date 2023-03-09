Ocala man arrested after allegedly abusing an elderly person

Deputies were told the man entered the home and started beating the other man with a walker.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is in jail after Marion County deputies say he abused an elderly person at a group home.

Antonio McIntyre, 42, is facing a charge of battery on a person 65 or older.

On Tuesday, deputies responded to a disturbance on Southeast 58th Avenue.

The victim said McIntyre started banging on his window and door.

Deputies were told McIntyre then entered the home and started beating the other man with a walker.

A witness says McIntyre shared he’d been drinking.

