Orlando man accused of killing former TV20 employee, two others, pleads not guilty

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB) - The suspect officials say shot and killed three people, including former TV20 anchor Dylan Lyons, has pled not guilty.

Officials say Keith Moses, 19, shot and killed Nathacha Augustin, 38.

Dylan was covering the shooting with Spectrum News 13.

Authorities say Moses returned to the scene and shot Dylan and his photographer there.

They say Moses then went into a home and shot two more, killing T’yonna Major, 9.

Moses’ plea was filed Monday.

